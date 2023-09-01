Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Youtube Chapters
See Youtube Chapters ’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Youtube Chapters
Youtube Chapters
Autogenerated youtube summaries
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Looking to extract key points from long YouTube videos without the hassle? YouTubeChapters.app simplifies this for you. Our platform utilizes advanced video summarization algorithms to generate concise, meaningful summaries for users.
Launched in
User Experience
YouTube
by
Youtube Chapters
monday.com
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Youtube Chapters
Automatically generate summaries and chapters
3
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Youtube Chapters by
Youtube Chapters
was hunted by
Jason Liu
in
User Experience
,
YouTube
. Made by
Jason Liu
. Featured on September 5th, 2023.
Youtube Chapters
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on March 20th, 2023.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report