Home
Product
Youtube AI Assistant
Youtube AI Assistant
Get ready to chat with your ultimate video companion
Introducing the "YouTube Assistant" Chrome extension, the ultimate tool for getting the most out of any YouTube video. This plugin can literally answer any question about a video. Simply connect your own OpenAI API key and you are ready to use it.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
YouTube
by
Youtube AI Assistant
Hundrx
About this launch
Youtube AI Assistant
Get Ready To Chat With Your Ultimate Video Companion!
1
13
Youtube AI Assistant by
Youtube AI Assistant
was hunted by
Jabed Bhuiyan
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
YouTube
. Made by
Jabed Bhuiyan
and
Kites Dev
. Featured on March 31st, 2023.
Youtube AI Assistant
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Youtube AI Assistant's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
