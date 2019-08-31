Discussion
Maker
Divyum Rastogi
Well once you start watching youtube videos, you never know where you've reached hopping from one video to another. The culprit of this is suggested videos. The one thing I found missing in them was publishing date of the video since I wanted to watch the latest ones and to know the publishing date I had to open the video unnecessarily. So I made this extension to solve my own problem and probably for other people who might be facing the same issue.
