How do you develop daily routines and self-discipline without using an app? I wanted an offline habit-building tracker, so I built one 🚀 Meet Youtine /juˈtin/ ➡️ Make yourself accountable, without using an app. Why? 🤔 Habit will sustain you. Whether you're inspired or not. How? 📝 You simply add daily routines and habits you want to develop or maintain, and we'll immediately generate a PDF for you to download, print, and start tracking your daily progress. What (kind of habits)? 🧘 📖 ✍️🏃 I've added more than 150 different habits, and I'm excited to add more, just let me know what kind of habits and routines you are trying to develop and maintain. Free 💸 Oh, did I mention that it's free? Join the mailing list for updates when new habits are added and get a reminder to generate your monthly tracker for next month.
@norah_klintberg_sakal love this. I was thinking about building something like this myself. As an idea it would be cool to release this as high quality printable posters that you can basically customise then have sent to you and put on your wall. I'm a sucker for being more motivated when the "tools" to track are shiny and nice (same principle why Molekine works I guess)
@jasondainter Thank you so much for your feedback and amazing suggestions Jason. I can't believe I haven't thought of prints since I love posters but will definitely look into it. As you mentioned, it helps even more with the motivation and will look even better on your wall after some redesign. Were you missing any habits/routines that I can add to the app? Thanks again, I truly appreciate your feedback and thoughts.
