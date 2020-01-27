Discussion
Ryan Hoover
Maker
Pro
For those of you asking why we keep talking about pancakes on Twitter, now you know. 😄🥞 Today we're opening a beta for YourStack, a new place to share the products you use and love. We're building a home to answer those common questions: "What's on your homescreen?" I just added byte. "Which smart home security system do you have?" I use the camera-less Minut system. "What tools do you use to manage a distributed team?" Humble Dot has been a useful addition for us. "What's your favorite book on psychology?" I really enjoyed The Courage to be Disliked. In many ways, YourStack isn't a new idea. We've been thinking about this problem space for years. We tried once and failed. Ask Product Hunt was our first attempt and in hindsight it's clear why it didn't work (I'll write a postmortem about it sometime). With those learnings and the last 6 years building Product Hunt, we're creating an entirely new site and brand. It has the same kittenish feel as Product Hunt but much more people-centric. As with any social product, there's a lot of nuance and iterations required to get it right. But we'd love for your early feedback. Create a profile and feel free to send us your questions/ideas here, on Twitter, or email me directly at ryan@producthunt.com. 😄
Excited this is live! Congrats on the beta launch. Inviting to get in. The only bad news is announcing our launch on the same day 😆
went through onboarding now it says i'm on the waitlist 😩
Maker
Pro
@johnalxndr welcome, John! We're holding off opening the floodgates today to ensure the product can scale and that it's useful to everyone as it grows. The hardest part about building social products is the unknown unknowns – you never know how people might use something in unexpected ways. We'll be onboarding new people every day so thanks for your patience. 🙏🏼