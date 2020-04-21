Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Shashwat Bhatt
Maker
Hiring
I am Shashwat Co-founder and COO at Gridle introducing Yournextgig, a platform primarily helping skilled and unskilled people who have lost their jobs, to learn a new digital skill during this lockdown and secure their next gig and earn some extra bucks while working from home (WFH). Due to the COVID-19 situation, Experts claim the economy will take months to get back on track and the working class is facing tremendous issues since they're not able to earn their livelihood (they do not fall in the poor bracket to make use of government stimulus packages) and hence are left stranded. Online courses are not providing curated courses according to someone’s needs, keeping in mind their specific strengths and weaknesses Networking groups where the effort is not concentrated and help is scattered and sporadic. While many have become spam groups posting entertainment videos and news (some even fake). As a matter of fact, if anyone who is not looking for gigs but just wants to connect with seasoned mentors and learn a new digital skill is also welcome to join. Also, we are looking for seasoned mentors to join our platform, if you believe you can help in any other way please connect with us as we are working round the clock to fight this situation.
Upvote (8)Share