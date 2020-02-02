Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Nick Swider
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! We often find ourselves hanging out riffing on potential product ideas with friends and friends-of-friends, and we wanted to have a super quick way to make those conversions just a little more serious. We want to feel like we can talk about our best ideas, and we like having an NDA sitting in our inboxes the next morning to remind us to keep the conversation going. We're fans of the FrieNDA concept that was on PH several months ago, and we wanted to add a smooth mobile experience with a central place to store your past agreements. Let us know what you think!
UpvoteShare
Maker
Finally!
UpvoteShare