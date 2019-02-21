Get & share your browser details with tech support with just one click.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
TopherMaker@tophermade · cofounder @ wedowork
Quickly knocked this out a while back to make getting browser details from our client's clients a bit easier. Our standard bug report form requests browser details, but they were almost never provided. The idea here was that this would reduce friction enough our clients might actually make their users provide the information. It sort-of worked? Most reports still come in without the details, but now we form-reply with a request for the link, and it comes back correctly most of the time. Code is on github if anyone wants to use this on their own stack. No db just html/css/js so you can simply toss it up anywhere and go.
Upvote Share·