YourEmailCouldBeBetter
YourEmailCouldBeBetter
Be more mindful while emailing people
Email
Productivity
Your Email Could Be Better!
We're drowning in email. And the many hours we spend on it are generating ever more work for our friends and colleagues. We can reverse this spiral by following a few Email best practices.
