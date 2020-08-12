  1. Home
YourAUDIENCES is a smart assistant that lets you interact with Facebook & Google Ads to get fast reports, find hidden interests and keywords, spy competitors and get premium insight.
Andrew Abraham
Maker
@susmita_ghosh1 Thank you for showing interest in 'yourAUDIENCE'! 😊
Andrew Abraham
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! I am Andrew, and I am excited to share with you all my first product hunt launch - YourAudience. Quick Backstory, I am an ex-software engineer turned affiliate marketer, and I have been in the marketing field for the past few years. I mainly work with Facebook ads and Google Display Network (GDM) Campaigns. But I found it extremely inconvenient to keep track of the multiple campaigns I ran parallel on different platforms. So, I started working on a side project for these past 6 months and came up with a super powerful tool. Even though this started as a personal project, I thought it could benefit a lot of marketers, and now it is ready to meet the world. I have opened a beta test for anyone interested. Any feedback you have is much appreciated because this tool is still in its evolutionary process.
Nicola Possagnolo
@andrewabrahamofficial What ads source can you connect with? Are you grabbing also datas from them? What's the pricing?
Andrew Abraham
Maker
@nicola_possagnolo Hi, thank you for your interests! At this point we can connect with Facebook ads, Google Ads, Bing, Adroll, Twitter.... but we are adding more integrations weekly! :smile: Yes we are grabbing datas from these sources, and elaborate reports based on many touchpoint possible. In this moment pricing is based on monthly licence per account not usage! Give it a try
karan kumar
Looks interesting. will definitely give it a try.
Andrew Abraham
Maker
@_karan_kumar Thank you so much for your feedback Karan! Means a LOT! 🙂
Marta Ogden
I'll give it a try for my account, any PH discount?
Andrew Abraham
Maker
@marta_og Thank you for your interest. We will be giving first priority for onboarding to the PH community. Just enter the code 'PHFIRST' while signing up!
Michele Vangelista
Looks great! I just signed up for the beta access :)
Andrew Abraham
Maker
@michele_vangelista Thank you for your comment Micheal. Looking forward to onboard you! 😊
