YourAUDIENCES

Hey Product Hunt! I am Andrew, and I am excited to share with you all my first product hunt launch - YourAudience. Quick Backstory, I am an ex-software engineer turned affiliate marketer, and I have been in the marketing field for the past few years. I mainly work with Facebook ads and Google Display Network (GDM) Campaigns. But I found it extremely inconvenient to keep track of the multiple campaigns I ran parallel on different platforms. So, I started working on a side project for these past 6 months and came up with a super powerful tool. Even though this started as a personal project, I thought it could benefit a lot of marketers, and now it is ready to meet the world. I have opened a beta test for anyone interested. Any feedback you have is much appreciated because this tool is still in its evolutionary process.
@andrewabrahamofficial What ads source can you connect with? Are you grabbing also datas from them? What's the pricing?
@nicola_possagnolo Hi, thank you for your interests! At this point we can connect with Facebook ads, Google Ads, Bing, Adroll, Twitter.... but we are adding more integrations weekly! :smile: Yes we are grabbing datas from these sources, and elaborate reports based on many touchpoint possible. In this moment pricing is based on monthly licence per account not usage! Give it a try
