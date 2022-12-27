Products
Your Year In Code
Your Year In Code

Like Spotify rewind, but for Github

Free
A minimalist web app that uses your Github account to serve interesting and fun statistics about your contributions over the past year.
Your Year In Code
About this launch
Your Year In Code
Your Year In CodeLike Spotify rewind, but for Github!
Your Year In Code
Your Year In Code
was hunted by
Thijs van der Heijden
in Web App, Analytics, GitHub. Made by
Thijs van der Heijden
. Featured on December 29th, 2022.
Your Year In Code
is not rated yet. This is Your Year In Code's first launch.
