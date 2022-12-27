Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Your Year In Code
Ranked #9 for today
Your Year In Code
Like Spotify rewind, but for Github
Visit
Upvote 18
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A minimalist web app that uses your Github account to serve interesting and fun statistics about your contributions over the past year.
Launched in
Web App
,
Analytics
,
GitHub
by
Your Year In Code
About this launch
Your Year In Code
Like Spotify rewind, but for Github!
0
reviews
29
followers
Follow for updates
Your Year In Code by
Your Year In Code
was hunted by
Thijs van der Heijden
in
Web App
,
Analytics
,
GitHub
. Made by
Thijs van der Heijden
. Featured on December 29th, 2022.
Your Year In Code
is not rated yet. This is Your Year In Code's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
4
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#87
Report