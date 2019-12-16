Your Word in Candy
Candy animation that spells any word you want
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Bemmu Sepponen
Maker
This is a small side-project I had been wanting to make for a long time, but couldn't come up with the right approach to make it work until now. The biggest challenge was making it fast enough, I went through doing it in pure Python, to using numpy and now finally it runs on a GPU. I might have to rewrite it yet again, because the current server is very pricey! Hope you like it.
Upvote (1)Share