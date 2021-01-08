Your Week is a simple weekly planner that I built to help me plan my priorities at the start of the week. It has a clear week-based layout and provides a helpful reminder to plan each week. Try it at https://yourweek.app or get the Android app.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Graham Macphee
Maker
Product Designer, Facebook
To plan my week, I normally use a doc where I list a couple of goals that will keep me on track. (Not a full list of every task I have, just a set of priorities for the week.) However, I find this quite cumbersome to manage my goals. I built Your Week as a replacement for this process, with a clearer week-based layout and helpful reminder to plan each week. It's available on web and Android, and it's free. This is the first time I've released an app in the Google Play Store, and I was extremely impressed with the process of building the app and releasing it via the Play Console. For anyone interested, here's how you can release your web app on Android: https://developers.google.com/we... Let me know if you have any feedback if you try out Your Week to stay on top of your goals 😊
Share
Exceptional
Breathtaking!