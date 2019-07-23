Your First Year in Code

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Isaac Lyman
Hello, hunters! If you work with programmers or have ever considered becoming one, this is the book for you. It's produced by DEV and co-authored by 15 of the coolest programmers I know. It's having a stellar opening week, with 1,400+ downloads in the first day, being featured on the home page of LeanPub, and getting a top trending post on dev.to. We made it pay-what-you-can, so feel free to pick up a copy for yourself or the junior developer in your life! See the announcement post: https://dev.to/devteam/the-dev-c...
UpvoteShare