Youpine is reinventing the way books and movies are reviewed to make the process quick and fun. Describing content by using sentiments makes a short review and this data can be aggregated into consensus.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
DouglasMaker@douglasjrennie · Founder of Youpine.com
Hello, I’m Douglas Rennie, founder of Youpine.com I’ve always been frustrated with review systems and spent a lot of time thinking about how they could be improved. After exhaustive research, I leveraged the English language to create a Sentiment Vocabulary Framework for reviewing books and movies. The premise is simple - describe what you read or watched using adjectives that express your opinion. The language framework helps you find sentiments that are quantifiable to form your review. After selecting one or more sentiments you’re done, and can push the review to social media or keep it anonymous on Youpine. This sentiment data will create a unique consensus profile for every title that is simple, accurate, and searchable. Finally, a whole new way to discover content leveraging the wisdom of crowds in a precise and relevant way. Review data from other platforms is limited to star or numerical ratings which are crude measures of likability. As a result, only a few titles stand out at the top or the bottom and very little insight is achieved. Youpine has the potential to make recommendation engines obsolete and totally change the way people find new books and movies to enjoy. I hope you’ll take the time to review what you last read or watched on youpine.com and give your feedback and ask questions below. Thanks everyone!
Upvote Share·
Francois A.@frankthetank · Web programmer
@douglasjrennie Good job, I like it. I had the same concept I wanted to create, good thing you made it so I won't have to 😄 - I think there is a bug on the link of the movie, when I check the movies sections. It seems to go to the html page link, but when I search the movie, the correct link is there (# of the movie). - A nice thing that I had in mind, is in the movie/book page, have a nice graph that shows the differents emotions grouped similar, to see the trend of everyone. I'll test if further. Good luck !
Upvote Share·
DouglasMaker@douglasjrennie · Founder of Youpine.com
@frankthetank Thank you Francois! I believe what you are interpreting as a bug is actually an intentional coding design which allows search engines to index the site. I like your suggestion about adding more data visualizations, I’m really looking forward to modeling the data further as the site grows. -Doug
Upvote Share·
Francois A.@frankthetank · Web programmer
@douglasjrennie Seems to be working now, weird. I'll try again on my laptop to see if I can reproduce what problem I had, on my other computer it works great. Other thing : If I already added words to a specific movie or book, and want to add more, it does restart from scratch. Maybe it would be nice to, by default, see the already added words, in other to remove/add more (based on the limit).
Upvote Share·
DouglasMaker@douglasjrennie · Founder of Youpine.com
@frankthetank You're correct that if you submit sentiments for a title and then want to amend the submission, you need to start over and re-enter whichever sentiments you want to keep. There are a few reasons for this, but they all boil down to trying to simplify the experience. Hopefully the downside of lacking an 'edit submission' function is mitigated by the relative ease of re-entering sentiments you previously submitted.
Upvote Share·
Maria de Vries@mierke88 · Translator
This is really awesome! I love the idea of quantifying reviews with more than just stars, because having sentiments makes it so much easier to see whether something is for you or not. I'm looking forward to adding my own!
Upvote Share·