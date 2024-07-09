Launches
Who does your child resemble more? Let AI settle the debate

YouOrMe is a fun and interactive web app that can help you answer the most contentious question: ”Who does our little one look more like? You or me?”
Launched in
Parenting
Artificial Intelligence
Babies
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Sentry
About this launch
YouOrMe by
YouOrMe
was hunted by
Pulkit Agrawal
in Parenting, Artificial Intelligence, Babies. Made by
Pulkit Agrawal
. Featured on July 23rd, 2024.
