YouOrMe
Who does your child resemble more? Let AI settle the debate
YouOrMe is a fun and interactive web app that can help you answer the most contentious question: ”Who does our little one look more like? You or me?”
Launched in
Parenting
Artificial Intelligence
Babies
by
About this launch
Who does your child resemble more? Let AI settle the debate
was hunted by
Pulkit Agrawal
in
Parenting
Artificial Intelligence
Babies
. Made by
Pulkit Agrawal
. Featured on July 23rd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is YouOrMe's first launch.
Upvotes
57
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
