Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from FailFlow
See FailFlow’s 5 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
You Will Die in X Weeks (2.0)
Ranked #14 for today
You Will Die in X Weeks (2.0)
A stark reminder of the finiteness of life
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
An interactive visualization of how many weeks you have to live. Realizing that there is a finite, countable number of weeks you have to live is a great way to stop procrastinating! Now with a gratitude journal and daily reminders.
Launched in
Web App
,
Quantified Self
by
FailFlow
Observable
Ad
Where teams collaborate with data, faster
About this launch
FailFlow
You're going to die. Make the most of it.
41
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
You Will Die in X Weeks (2.0) by
FailFlow
was hunted by
Shah Galeeb Ahmed
in
Web App
,
Quantified Self
. Made by
Shah Galeeb Ahmed
. Featured on January 18th, 2023.
FailFlow
is rated
3.8/5 ★
by 35 users. It first launched on October 12th, 2019.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#124
Report