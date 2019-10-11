You Will Die in X Weeks
A stark reminder of the finiteness of life
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Shah Galeeb Ahmed
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! Excited to share this interactive visualization builder. I had a similar graphic on my personal site that counted down the weeks left in my life, and lots of people found it either awesome or scary. So I thought I'd let others build their own! Hope this scares some people into not wasting time! Thanks, Shah
Upvote (5)Share
Maker
Thanks so much for checking it out, Kevin!
UpvoteShare