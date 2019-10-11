Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → You Will Die in X Weeks

You Will Die in X Weeks

A stark reminder of the finiteness of life

#2 Product of the DayToday
An interactive visualization of how many weeks you have to live. Realizing that there is a finite, countable number of weeks you have to live is a great way to stop procrastinating!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Shah Galeeb Ahmed
Shah Galeeb Ahmed
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! Excited to share this interactive visualization builder. I had a similar graphic on my personal site that counted down the weeks left in my life, and lots of people found it either awesome or scary. So I thought I'd let others build their own! Hope this scares some people into not wasting time! Thanks, Shah
Upvote (5)Share
Kevin Lee
Kevin Lee
Amazing idea and beautifully executed.
Upvote (1)Share
Shah Galeeb Ahmed
Shah Galeeb Ahmed
Maker
Thanks so much for checking it out, Kevin!
UpvoteShare