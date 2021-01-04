discussion
Bilal Tahir
Maker
Builder of Things
Hey Everyone - We created you-tldr because we spend hours every day watching YouTube videos. Inevitably, this sometimes involves watching videos which just did not warrant the time or effort. The app quickly displays the transcript of a (supported) YouTube video in neat little chunks of text, so that one can quickly glance at what is being said in the video. It is also possible to highlight important words using some neat AI tech. All this so we can quickly make a decision whether the video is ‘worth it’ before investing the energy to actually consume it. You can also easily download the transcript for your records. We created this within a week, and we have more ideas to improve the product. If you would like to guide us in the journey, please cast your vote: https://you-tldr.com/next [no sign ups needed, just a click]. Lastly, we’d be grateful to get your feedback - is you-tldr something you’d find useful in your daily life? What can we add to make it even more useful? Thanks! B & H
