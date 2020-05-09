You Still Don't Know Africa

A simple hard game: How many African countries can you name from memory? Try it yourself and challenge friends. Free and ad-free.
The sequel to You Dont Know Africa, which has been played almost 1.5m times in all countries in the world.
David Bauer
Maker
Hi everyone! Hope you enjoy the game – even though «enjoy» might be the wrong term here for what's going the be a humbling experience for most users 😀 Don't judge too harshly, this has been a little side project, mostly to keep my modest coding skills alive while life keeps me busy with other things. If you have feedback or questions – I'd love to hear them! For now, the game is only available in English. If there's enough interest, I'll add the option to enter country names in other languages, too. Oh, and I hid an easteregg in there, just in case President Trumps plays it.
Ohh it was fun! Including the Trump easteregg :D My only suggestion is that because it accepted DRC, it should also accept CAR
Maker
As an Austrian I constantly had to jump to Google, to find out how to write Marokko in English again ^^ Multilanguage might help to involve people from other regions better :)
Maker
@felix_hau Morocco seems to be a tough one, I've heard this feedback from others, too :-) Totally agree with you, and allowing people to enter countries in their language wouldn't be that much work. Just didn't have the time for it yet.