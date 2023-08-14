Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
You're the OS
You're the OS
A game where you play as the computer OS
Visit
Upvote 12
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Imagine a videogame where you are an operating system. You have to manage CPU cores, processes, memory pages and swap space. You have to make sure that no process starves, and to swap memory pages when necessary.
Launched in
Games
by
You're the OS
Pangea
Ad
Securely manage access of keys and secrets with Vault API
About this launch
You're the OS
A game where you play as the computer OS
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
You're the OS by
You're the OS
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Games
. Featured on August 14th, 2023.
You're the OS
is not rated yet. This is You're the OS's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report