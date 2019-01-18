You Need A Wiki
Create a wiki with Google Docs
#1 Product of the DayToday
You need a wiki lets you create a wiki that your team will want to use.
Grant KielyMaker@grantkiely
Hi PH community 👋 Around a year ago I was working for a startup that was using Google Docs/Drive for their internal documentation. I found that it wasn't really ideal for content sharing and finding information, and no one was really using it because of this! You need a wiki is here to solve that... It takes all the best parts of Google Docs (Editing, formatting, versioning), sprinkles some wiki functionality on top, and creates something that you and your team will hopefully want to use and be compelled to contribute to. Some of the key features: ✅ View all your pages at once with the tree menu ✅ Navigate between pages quickly ✅ See who edited the page last ✅ Create links to other pages with a select and click ✅ Read only mode, no more accidental updates ✅ Leverages the power of Google docs Create a wiki for free now and start sharing knowledge with your team!
Theodora Sarah Abigail@theodorasarahabigail · Copywriter open for pro-bono work.
hi @grantkiely, I've just signed up but I'm now stuck on a loading page at https://youneedawiki.com/app, is there any way to fix this? :o the product looks great and I can't wait to use it!
Alex Dobrenko@alex_dobrenko
@grantkiely @theodorasarahabigail same same :( I wanna try and looooove this thing help
Grant KielyMaker@grantkiely
@theodorasarahabigail @alex_dobrenko Hi guys I'm looking into this now! Update: you should be able to sign in now!
Andy CookHiring@andygcook · Cofounder - Tettra.co
Just wanted to pop in here and say congratulations on the launch, @grantkiely 🎉 Love seeing new approaches to wikis and agree with you that most teams need a wiki. Love the idea of building on top of Google Docs and think that's really smart. Good luck!
Grant KielyMaker@grantkiely
@andygcook Thanks so much Andy, I'm a big fan of Tettra and it means a lot coming from you!
Davis BaerHunter@daviswbaer · Co-Founder of OneUp
Nice work on this Grant! 😊
Grant KielyMaker@grantkiely
@daviswbaer Thanks Davis!
Ayush Chandra@ayush_chandra · Research Intern & Tech Evangelist
Great job!😊 Will definitely check it out! Very useful
