Home
→
Product
→
You Did It!
You Did It!
3D printing data to materialize your virtual achievements
Today most of the outcomes of our work are digital: living in code repositories, cloud platforms, CRM systems or virtual worlds. Get something to touch, to brag about or to help to explain to your grandma what it is that you're actually doing.
Launched in
Home
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
You Did It!
About this launch
You Did It!
3D printing data to materialize your virtual achievements
You Did It! by
You Did It!
was hunted by
Maciek Stanasiuk
in
Home
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Maciek Stanasiuk
. Featured on October 24th, 2022.
You Did It!
is not rated yet. This is You Did It!'s first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#28
