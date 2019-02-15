Log InSign up
You Are Loved

Mental health tracking for friends and family

You Are Loved is an app that allows you to see and monitor how your friends are doing, view uplifting articles to brighten your day, and understand your emotions

Sahen RaiMaker@sahen_rai · My life goal is to help people
I lost a classmate to suicide last year, and since then I've dedicated my life to creating something that would help people struggling with mental health. You Are loved is a way to tell people that they are loved, and allow people to become more open to talking about their feelings.
