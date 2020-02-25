Discussion
Mike Pecha
Maker
Hello ProductHunt, this is my very first launch! My name is Mike, and I started Yope because like most of you, I have lots of ideas, but can't remember all of them. So I started to write them down into a notebook. The problem with the notebook was: I can't search through ideas, have limited space, and don't always have my notebook with me. So I tried out all the note taking apps, but they always had at least one of these four problems: 1) They were to complicated to use 2) They were from Big tech companies that sell my data 3) They were not optimized for storing ideas 4) They would not work on all my devices But I wanted to have an idea-focused note-taking application which would work on ALL my devices, so that I can add a new Idea whenever and wherever I want. So I started Yope :) Yope is a so called Progressive Web Application, which simply means that it looks and works like an app, but in the background it runs on your browser. The advantage is, that it can be used on any device. (Mac, Linux, Windows, Samsung, iPhone, Tablet, Android, etc.). It works on all of them. So if that sounds cool to you check out the free trial (only email required), and please tell me what you think about it. Looking forward to your feedback Cheers, Mike
