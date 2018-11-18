Discover amazing content from around the web and personalise your reading feed based on your interests, tagwords/keywords, authors and publishers at yomu. Aggregating the content from Medium, Techcrunch, Hackernoon, HBR and more...find all what you like to read at one place.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
JasdeepMaker@jmadan · Learning how to unit test
Discover content you want to read based on your Interests and then refining on authors, tags and publishers you like. Save what you like and read later when you don't have enough time on hand. Manage it all through your profile page. Creating feed from over 50 sources over web, which include Wired, Medium, Techcrunch, Mozilla, Nytimes, Washington post, guardian etc and interests like Technology, Career, Automotive, Arts & Entertainement, Science, Opinion, Business etc. Still in Beta stage and much more improvements to come. Feedback welcome
Upvote (1)Share·