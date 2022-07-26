Products
Home
→
Product
→
YOLOREKT
Ranked #3 for today
YOLOREKT
Short-term prediction market platform built on blockchain
Yolorekt is a decentralized short-term prediction market platform built on blockchain, promoting hyper-gamified social price prediction, and the most dynamic and intuitive user experiences available.
Launched in
Tech
,
Games
,
Web3
by
Yolorekt
About this launch
Yolorekt
Gamified Social Price Prediction
0
reviews
339
followers
Follow for updates
YOLOREKT by
Yolorekt
was hunted by
Yogesh Srihari
in
Tech
,
Games
,
Web3
. Made by
Tino
,
Yogesh Srihari
,
Garen Vartanian
,
Andres Cortes
,
Ioan-Andrei Batinas
,
Rajesh Uppala
and
Sohail Shaikh
. Featured on August 1st, 2022.
Yolorekt
is not rated yet. This is Yolorekt's first launch.
Upvotes
73
Comments
7
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#3
