Launching YOLObot!

Smart Cameras are a combination of three emerging and powerful trends. Our YOLObot app is one manifestation of these new capabilities. Sensors, AI and embedded processing. The technical 'dividend' afforded by modern smartphones is immense and is still yielding amazing developments at a high cadence as the largest silicon and software platforms from Apple, Sony, Samsung, Google, Qualcomm, Panasonic, MediaTek, and others continue their push towards what was once nostalgically termed ubiquitous computing.