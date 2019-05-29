YOLObot is a smart camera app for iOS. Automatically recognize everyday objects and respond to them. Recognize phone numbers, addresses, websites, UPC bar codes, daily food items and more. Launch standard apps or custom Apple Shortcuts.
Around the web
Launching YOLObot!Smart Cameras are a combination of three emerging and powerful trends. Our YOLObot app is one manifestation of these new capabilities. Sensors, AI and embedded processing. The technical 'dividend' afforded by modern smartphones is immense and is still yielding amazing developments at a high cadence as the largest silicon and software platforms from Apple, Sony, Samsung, Google, Qualcomm, Panasonic, MediaTek, and others continue their push towards what was once nostalgically termed ubiquitous computing.
Medium
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
d. nye yarringtonMaker@yarri · founder, moflo.me
Tired of manually typing phone numbers, website and email addresses from magazines and flyers. Let me know if it's helpful.
Upvote Share·