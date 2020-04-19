Discussion
Jason Rametta
Maker
I made Yokie because I was tired of googling for recipes, only to find websites that load hundreds of ads, take minutes to load and place the actual recipe at the bottom of a 5000 word essay. Yokie's goal is to provide a platform for people to quickly find recipes they're interested in and getting the directions and ingredients right away. Yokie also has a personal profile for each user to upload their own private or public recipes to showcase on their profile. Yokie was built with Golang, ask any questions you like about the stack in the comments below!
