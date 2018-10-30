By providing a temporary space for your file- and app-content drags,
Yoink frees up your mouse to let you navigate more freely and comfortably to the destination of your files. Yoink accepts any file from Finder, and app-content from almost any app.
Yoink 2.0 for iOS Brings iCloud Sync, Handoff Support, Siri Shortcuts, and MoreEternal Storms Software today released Yoink 2.0 for iOS and Yoink 3.5 for Mac, two major upgrades to the popular drag and drop-improving "shelf" app. For those unfamiliar, Yoink acts like a convenient shelf for users to drag in files and other content, do something else (switch apps, tabs, and so on) and then easily access those items again by dragging them out of Yoink.
Daring Fireball: YoinkYoink is a terrific utility for MacOS by Matthias Gansrigler. It gives you a shelf at the side of your screen where you can drop files (or clippings, like URLs or text snippets). Think of it as a place to park drag-and-drop items temporarily, while you switch apps or whatever.
Review: Yoink Adds Support for Latest Mojave and iOS 12 FeaturesYoink is the app I use on my Mac every day as a temporary spot to park files, snippets of text, images, and URLs. By itself, Yoink for Mac has been a fantastic time-saver. The latest updates to Yoink for iOS and the Mac, however, have been transformative.
- Pros:
It's just there for when you need itCons:
None to speak of
Been using Yoink pretty much since it came out and have it has proved a very useful utility in my day-to-day work. Haven't used it on iOS yet though, as haven't really found the need for it yet, but maybe after the announcements from Apple later today… who knows?Craig Paterson has used this product for one year.
Hunter
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
What's new since the last update in Yoink? 😄
Matthias GansriglerMaker@eternalstorms · CEO/Developer, Eternal Storms Software
@aaronoleary Hi, Aaron. Yoink recently received Handoff between Mac and iOS, a clipboard history feature and full compatibility with macOS Mojave, including dark/light mode 😃 On the iOS side, there's iCloud sync (Mac-sync will follow later) and *tons* of more new features and improvements
