Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
YoiLog
Ranked #8 for today
YoiLog
Visualize your drinking
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
YoiLog allows you to record and visualize your drinking. When you drink alcohol, scan the barcode on the package. Then drinking alcohol appears as a 3D object. Also, YoiLog works with Apple Health.
Launched in
iOS
,
3D Modeling
,
Health
by
YoiLog
Lemon.io
Ad
Vetted devs, light rates — and your startup will take off!
About this launch
YoiLog
Visualize Your Drinking
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
YoiLog by
YoiLog
was hunted by
清水大輝
in
iOS
,
3D Modeling
,
Health
. Made by
清水大輝
. Featured on November 5th, 2022.
YoiLog
is not rated yet. This is YoiLog's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#214
Report