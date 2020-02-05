Discussion
Tristan Pollock
Hunter
I'm excited by the potential of combining artificial general intelligence with fitness apps and especially yoga, which I love. In yoga, it's common to have small injuries by using the postures wrong and this app might fix that!
Maker
Hi Producthunt! Thanks a lot, Tristan! I am one of Yoganotch founders. Happy to answer any questions. And also - here is the special launch discount: enter producthunt at checkout
