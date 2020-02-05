  1. Home
  2.  → Yoganotch

Yoganotch

Personal yoga assistant powered by AI and motion sensors

Live audio feedback for yoga, powered by AI and motion sensors. Practice with Yoganotch app and get advice on your alignment based on 3D posture analysis. Yoganotch works with any clothes and is camera-free - practice anywhere, inside or outside, night or day.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Tristan Pollock
Tristan Pollock
Hunter
I'm excited by the potential of combining artificial general intelligence with fitness apps and especially yoga, which I love. In yoga, it's common to have small injuries by using the postures wrong and this app might fix that!
UpvoteShare
Stepan Boltalin
Stepan Boltalin
Maker
Hi Producthunt! Thanks a lot, Tristan! I am one of Yoganotch founders. Happy to answer any questions. And also - here is the special launch discount: enter producthunt at checkout
UpvoteShare