Yoga Nexus is a minimalist yoga app that provides you with a variety of yoga classes to cover all your yoga needs without a subscription fee.
– No subscriptions, login or account
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
geeyamMaker@geeyam · I love building stuff - just like you.
👋 Hi PH, Yoga Nexus is an easy to use yoga app that provides you with a variety of Yoga classes without a subscription fee. Classes consist of high quality video sessions with easy to follow instructions. First release of the app comes with 20 classes in 4 different sections; 1) Fitness focused, high intensity energizing classes 2) Moderate intensity classes for long stretches and balance exercises 3) Gentle and slow paced classes for relaxation and restoration 4) Collection of yoga salutation for a short full body exercise My plan is to release more classes as I acquire more users. Some Features - No subscription, login or account required - 20 hight quality HD videos to cover all your yoga needs (near 5 hours of video) - Play anywhere, anytime after downloading the classes - Suitable for beginners - Easy to fit in busy schedules (classes are between 5-30 minutes) - Great addition to spice up your fitness routine - Clear and concise voice instructions for every class Please let me know what you think, all feedback is appreciated! PS. If you have questions about the overall process please don't hesitate to reach out. It is a solo-developer project. I designed and developed the app, planned most of the yoga classes, hired the equipment and studio, found the yoga models, teachers and narrator, edit the videos etc.. Along the way, I got help for the studio lighting and yoga classes planning. Also actual posing for the videos are done by lovely models and teachers :) PPS. My first launch on PH, this is exiting!! Did you actually read this long thread? Thank you very much for your time! ❤️
Upvote (1)Share·
Bella Caballero@bellacaballero · ProdMark
@geeyam gorgeous app! just went to check it out on ios store and was prompted to pay $4.99 is this correct?
Upvote Share·