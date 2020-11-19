A sample app built using Polls API in just 2 days. [Open Sourced]
Yo! Polls is a simple tool to create and share polls on Whatsapp, Twitter, Messenger, Telegram & more. Just go to Yo Polls, create a poll and share it with friends.
Rishabh Mehan
Maker
Each application has their own polls but what if you just want to share ONE poll with all your friends over all the social networks? Yo Polls gives you the simplest interface to create and share polls over Whatsapp, Facebook, Messenger, Twitter, SMS & more. ------ Yo! Polls is an open source app built using https://www.pollsapi.com within 2 days. Check the source - https://github.com/PollsAPI/yo-p... You can also create one for yourself completely FREE.
Cool, do you support Telegram?