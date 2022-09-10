Products
Ranked #11 for today
Yippity
Your AI study pal
Yippity is an AI question-and-answer generation app. It was built to bridge the gap between your notes and successful study techniques such as active recall. All it takes is to copy and paste your notes and Yip will take care of the rest.
About this launch
Yippity
Your AI study pal
0
reviews
6
followers
Yippity
is not rated yet. This is Yippity's first launch.
