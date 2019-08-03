Discussion
Renaissance Lads
Hello Product Hunt! , I'm relatively new to contributing to PH but I've lurked around some bit. My twin brother and I have loved creating apps and games but most of our ideas ended up needing the assistance of teams, much larger than the two of us, to resemble anything close to professional. We spent the past 6 months learning Flutter through various projects and in the process wanted to create something unique. Although we are only on Android now we plan on releasing for IOS and web, utilizing Flutters powerful cross-platform abilities. We started YGTTI to expand on the idea that most Funny picture and meme websites often lack the ability to bring the content that an individual user wants to see, as well as other engaging features like earning badges. We're pretty new to design/maintaining apps and we plan on redesigning some sections so tips and feedback are much appreciated!
