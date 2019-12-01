Yet Another Look Alike App

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Sarim Haq
Maker
Hey PH friends 👋, this is Sarim - I am an indie developer and designer from Toronto. I have got a fairly generic face, and I often get compared to a bunch of celebrities - from Daniel Radcliffe to Mr. Beans and everyone in between. A few weeks ago, I came across a celebrity look-alike app and I thought that now, finally, I'll be able to figure out which celebrity I resemble the most. Unfortunately, the app was paid and, judging from it's reviews, it looked like it was far from accurate. So I decided to build my own app using Google's open-source Machine Learning library: Tensorflow.js. It was a fun little project and today I am pleased to share the final app with you. I hope it makes you smile and I look forward to hearing your feedback!
UpvoteShare