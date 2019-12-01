Log InSign up
Yet Another Look Alike App

Find the celebrity you resemble the most using real ML

Discover the celebrity you resemble the most using an actual machine learning algorithm - this might be the most accurate look-alike app ever!
Hey PH friends 👋, this is Sarim - I am an indie developer and designer from Toronto. I have got a fairly generic face, and I often get compared to a bunch of celebrities - from Daniel Radcliffe to Mr. Beans and everyone in between. A few weeks ago, I came across a celebrity look-alike app and I thought that now, finally, I'll be able to figure out which celebrity I resemble the most. Unfortunately, the app was paid and, judging from it's reviews, it looked like it was far from accurate. So I decided to build my own app using Google's open-source Machine Learning library: Tensorflow.js. It was a fun little project and today I am pleased to share the final app with you. I hope it makes you smile and I look forward to hearing your feedback!
