Yester

Write the story of your life

Yester will help you to write the story of your life (your memoirs) by sending you daily topics to start writing about them, so you don’t have to be wondering what to write about each day.
How to write your life story? - Mario Garcia - MediumRecently I was invited by one of my best friends to celebrate his grandpa's 100th birthday! Can you even imagine what it feels like to live 100 years? The whole celebration was very emotional, however, my favorite part was when one of the grandchildren presented an interview with his grandpa.
Yester is the first own product that I launch to the digital market. The key to be able to do it is to have had a Co-Founder with the same vision and determination towards common objectives.
We have recently achieved our 100+ user goal! this has been an incredible journey so far, and we are just getting started. It's hard to get good traction at the beginning but we are fully committed to do what we love :)
