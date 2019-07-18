Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Mario Garcia
Yester is the first own product that I launch to the digital market. The key to be able to do it is to have had a Co-Founder with the same vision and determination towards common objectives.
UpvoteShare
Maker
We have recently achieved our 100+ user goal! this has been an incredible journey so far, and we are just getting started. It's hard to get good traction at the beginning but we are fully committed to do what we love :)
UpvoteShare