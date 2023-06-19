Yes Crow 1.0

Want to pay an online stranger, but not sure they will do their part? Look no further! Connect with your wallet, deposit crypto and release it to the designated receiver when they deliver. Free, decentralized, streamlined. Goodbye legacy escrow services.
Convert any website into fully editable Figma designs
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"If you would use Yes Crow - when? If you wouldn't use Yes Crow - why? If you want decentralization - then show that to me by following the Yes Crow 2.0 release teaser: https://www.producthunt.com/products/yes-crow"