Yes Crow 1.0

Yes Crow 1.0

A blockchain-native escrow agent to trust strangers online

Want to pay an online stranger, but not sure they will do their part? Look no further! Connect with your wallet, deposit crypto and release it to the designated receiver when they deliver. Free, decentralized, streamlined. Goodbye legacy escrow services.
Launched in
Payments
Web3
DeFi
 by
Yes Crow
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"If you would use Yes Crow - when? If you wouldn't use Yes Crow - why? If you want decentralization - then show that to me by following the Yes Crow 2.0 release teaser: https://www.producthunt.com/products/yes-crow"

Yes Crow 1.0 by
Yes Crow
was hunted by
Suns Akis
in Payments, Web3, DeFi. Made by
Suns Akis
and
Karolis Ramanauskas
. Featured on June 20th, 2023.
Yes Crow
is not rated yet. It first launched on June 28th, 2023.
