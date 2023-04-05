Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Yentabot

Yentabot

Conversational AI Knowledge Base in Slack

Free
Embed
Yentabot indexes past conversations in public channels that it is invited to. Then it uses that data to answer questions and shares links to the conversations that informed the answer. Mention @yentabot to ask questions and get instant answers.
Launched in Slack, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence by
Yentabot
Views by Airplane
Ad
Developer-centric approach to quickly building internal UIs

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"What kind of use cases do you see for Yentabot? What types of questions would you ask it in Slack? What behavior would you expect from Yentabot? Would love to hear what you think could make Yenta 10X better!"

The makers of Yentabot
About this launch
YentabotConversational AI Knowledge Base in Slack
0
reviews
2
followers
Yentabot by
Yentabot
was hunted by
Raechel Lambert
in Slack, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Raechel Lambert
,
Ryan Lambert
and
Jonahss
. Featured on April 6th, 2023.
Yentabot
is not rated yet. This is Yentabot's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-