Yentabot indexes past conversations in public channels that it is invited to. Then it uses that data to answer questions and shares links to the conversations that informed the answer.
Mention @yentabot to ask questions and get instant answers.
Developer-centric approach to quickly building internal UIs
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"What kind of use cases do you see for Yentabot?
What types of questions would you ask it in Slack?
What behavior would you expect from Yentabot?
Would love to hear what you think could make Yenta 10X better!"