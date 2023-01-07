Products
Home
→
Product
→
Yearly Reflection Template
Ranked #6 for today
Yearly Reflection Template
Start the year by reflecting the past and mapping the future
Start the new year on the front foot. By reflecting on the past year. Reflect on the past and map the future with intentional questions and start living your life by design.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Notion
by
Yearly Reflection Template
About this launch
Yearly Reflection Template
Start the year by reflecting the past and mapping the future
0
reviews
7
followers
Yearly Reflection Template by
Yearly Reflection Template
was hunted by
Hugh Dawkins
in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Notion
. Made by
Hugh Dawkins
. Featured on January 8th, 2023.
Yearly Reflection Template
is not rated yet. This is Yearly Reflection Template's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#206
