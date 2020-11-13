Deals
Engaging, digital reports for nonprofits
#5 Product of the Day
Today
Yearly is a platform for nonprofits to create interactive annual reports, impact reports, event recaps and quartely updates. Wow your stakeholders with a web-based fudnraising tool that includes story telling, video, media and polls!
Josh Kligman
Nonprofits spend A LOT of time, energy and money to create annual reports. We want to help.
