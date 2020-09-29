Year Progress Widget by Widgetize

discussion
Widgetize now comes with a Year Progress widget :) At least to me, this year felt especially rushed. 76% of 2020 already passed (as it stands right now) feels a little crazy. Inspired by @AndreyAzimov’s Progress Bar on Mac, I thought I would then be great to have a doomsday reminder right on your home screen. The app is free to download and use, as is the year progress widget. Widgetize does have some other other options for purchase - maybe for those more faint hearted, who don’t want to constantly be reminded of how time is slipping through their fingers. How about a picture to serve as a reminder of simpler times? Or a motivational quote? Both available as well, and also free. A little back story: Widgetize was a little September project for me. I’ve been working on widgets for my main apps over the summer and thought it might be neat to weave these learnings into a little app. And with the current iOS 14 widget craze, this was the perfect little side project. The app is also built in 100% SwiftUI, which is awesome and also incredibly frustrating. Let me know what you think. And if you create some fun little widgets, I’d love to see them. Hit me up on twitter.
