Year of Colour 2020

Would you recommend this product?
Founder, Something New
Hi folks, I'm the maker of Year of Colour and Product Hunter since the early days! (I'm British, hence the extra "u" in Colour). It's a side project that I've been working on for a few years and has had about a million people use it over that time. It gets a lot of love around this time of year as people look back over the year just passed! What with everything going on in the world right now, I thought a little extra dose of positivity might be in order, so I've rebuilt this almost entirely over the last couple of months. What you see when you go to Year of Colour dot com is a React / Next.js progressive web app. I've spent the last few weeks working out how to package up my web app for iOS and Android, and I'm pleased to say that it has worked really well! I'd be happy to take questions on the process of turning a Next.js web app into a Native app for distribution in the store. It wasn't simple, but in combination with Ionic's Capacitor framework and their AppFlow service I'm really quite excited about what's now possible for web app developers to release apps in the store. A big part of the rewrite this year was moving to Fauna DB and Firebase for authentication, so I'd be happy to talk about serverless approaches to building scalable services like this if that's of interest? Happy New Year everyone!
