Sign In
Home
→
YC Prep by Anima
YC Prep by Anima
Practice your story, get ready to a 10 minute VC interview
🏷 Free
Investing
+ 3
visit
UPVOTE
34
YC batch is coming, and many companies are preparing for the famous 10-minutes blitz interview.
This app got us into YCombinator back in 2018, now we're open-sourcing it.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
4h ago
Amberflo
Promoted
Cloud metering and usage-based pricing and billing for SaaS
Have you used YC Prep by Anima?
Help improve Product Hunt by sharing a review with the community.
Leave a review