Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
YC Mentor
YC Mentor
Your AI mentor with YCombinator knowledge
Visit
Upvote 45
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Level up your startup with YC Mentor, the ultimate guide to success. Get personalised advice, actionable insights, and expert guidance in one easy-to-use platform. Say goodbye to uncertainty and hello to game-changing decisions.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Startup Lessons
by
YC Mentor
monday.com
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Would love to hear about what you like and dislike!"
The makers of YC Mentor
About this launch
YC Mentor
Your AI mentor with Y Combinator knowledge
0
reviews
42
followers
Follow for updates
YC Mentor by
YC Mentor
was hunted by
JP
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
,
Startup Lessons
. Made by
JP
. Featured on July 4th, 2023.
YC Mentor
is not rated yet. This is YC Mentor's first launch.
Upvotes
45
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report