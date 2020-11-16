discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Chris D
Maker
Hey hunters! 🚚📍 We’ve all been there before. You’ve just purchased some brand new furniture and you find out that the “free delivery” that comes from the store is going to take a week to bring your items. You can’t fit everything inside of your car, and your one friend with a pick-up truck you’re always pestering to help you move stuff is out of town. We built Yazz to solve just that problem. Gone are the days of struggling to find a simple way to move your stuff from Point A to Point B. With Yazz, you take pictures of your items, set a drop off point, and our on-demand delivery drivers take care of the rest. Yazz is currently available in: 📍 Chicago 📍 Houston 📍 The Greater Miami and Palm Beach area With plans to open markets soon in areas like Austin, Los Angeles, New York, and The Bay Area, Yazz is aiming to provide service to all major metropolitan areas in the United States. Our team is always looking for feedback, and we’d love to know what you guys think about the product below. All questions, comments, and inquiries can also be sent to corporate @ yazzapp.com and we will be sure to respond as soon as possible. Best, Chris
Share