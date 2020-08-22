discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Mankaran Ahluwalia
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! Thanks for Hunting us @chrismessina! We're super excited to share YAYZY with you today. Believe it or not, we started out by building a bank for sustainability! We were keen to build something that would make it easy and convenient to integrate sustainability into everyday life, so even those who live a super busy life could act against climate change. Over time we realised it there is an easier more efficient way to achieve this. We focused on building this incredible new technology that uses payment data to calculate the carbon footprint of all your purchases in real-time. We believe that action begins with information. If we can help everyone easily understand the impact of their spending on the planet, we can then shift the use of money from high carbon to low carbon and accelerate the transition to a new era of sustainability and responsibility. This is why we are building YAYZY. Climate change is getting more intense every year and while we wait on governments to take action, with YAYZY you can understand your impact on the planet and counter it by funding projects that clearly have a positive impact and reduce your carbon footprint. Our technology powers the YAYZY app and through B2B APIs enables other businesses to help their customers understand their carbon footprint. The app links to your bank account and currently supports only UK bank accounts. But we are soon expanding to Continental Europe and hopefully to your country in the near term too. Our vision is to make Sustainability easy, and accessible to everyone . We are continuously improving our tech. PLEASE give us your feedback so we can make this better! Let's get millions of people to live a sustainable lifestyle!
UpvoteShare