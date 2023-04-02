Products
Yarnit

Yarnit

Design, write & publish engaging content with AI

Yarnit mirrors a storyteller by providing time-tested creative recommendations. Yarnit's AI can be trained with your own data, to enable content marketers not just to write, but to design and audit content too. All under one app, 10X faster & better
Launched in
Design Tools
Writing
Marketing
 +2 by
Yarnit
About this launch
Yarnit
YarnitCreate & design impressive and contextual content at scale
1review
198
followers
Yarnit by
Yarnit
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Design Tools, Writing, Marketing. Made by
Aadithyue Nair
,
Megha John
,
Vatsal Sharma
,
Tariq Ahmad
,
Sourabh Sharma
,
jyotirmoy dutta
,
akash jain
and
Abhinav Kimothi
. Featured on April 20th, 2023.
Yarnit
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Yarnit's first launch.
Upvotes
48
Comments
21
Day rank
-
Week rank
-