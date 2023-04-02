Products
Home
→
Product
→
Yarnit
Yarnit
Design, write & publish engaging content with AI
Visit
Upvote 48
30% off on all plans
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Yarnit mirrors a storyteller by providing time-tested creative recommendations. Yarnit's AI can be trained with your own data, to enable content marketers not just to write, but to design and audit content too. All under one app, 10X faster & better
Launched in
Design Tools
Writing
Marketing
+2 by
Yarnit
About this launch
Yarnit
Create & design impressive and contextual content at scale
1
review
198
followers
Follow for updates
Yarnit by
Yarnit
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Design Tools
,
Writing
,
Marketing
. Made by
Aadithyue Nair
,
Megha John
,
Vatsal Sharma
,
Tariq Ahmad
,
Sourabh Sharma
,
jyotirmoy dutta
,
akash jain
and
Abhinav Kimothi
. Featured on April 20th, 2023.
Yarnit
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Yarnit's first launch.
Upvotes
48
Comments
21
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report