Lance Villacin
MakerFounder of Yapper
I started Yapper because as someone who uses social media all day, every day, I just did not feel safe anymore. As the biggest place to find information and interact with one another, social media is plagued with fake news, hate, trolling, racism and numerous social issues. What worse is that operators of social media platforms have done little to none to squash these problems out of their systems. Only they hold the power to moderate their platforms back to a safe and reliable space yet they've held back and have chosen not to use this. I feel powerless and ashamed at the same time. Powerless because there's nothing else I can do aside from "Report Inappropriate Content" but that really never works. However, I also feel ashamed because whilst I actually can speak up whenever I see something wrong, I usually back down because I hate the ad hominem arguments that can erupt. I made Yapper because I wanted to give a safer place for everyone to interact in. I wanted accurate grassroots moderation based on specific context and culture. Most importantly, I wanted to give people the chance to act against bad behaviour online.
